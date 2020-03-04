A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear pre-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in an assets beyond means case, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear pre-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in an assets beyond means case, on Thursday.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will hear the petition.

Rana Sanaullah had submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an inquiry into his assets, which had already been frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force in a drug case against him.

He submitted that he appeared before the NAB team on being summoned in past and assured that he would continue to appear in future as well. He expressed apprehension that the bureau might arrest him and pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bench is already hearing a petition of the PML-N leader againstcall-up notices issued to him by the NAB in an inquiry into his assets.