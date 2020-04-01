Lahore High Court transfers 166 judicial officers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of 166 judicial officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of 166 judicial officers.

According to a LHC notification, the transferred officers include 59 additional district and sessions judges, 14 senior civil judges and 93 civil judges.

The officers had been asked to assume charge of their new assignment till April 6.