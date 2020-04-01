UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Transfers 166 Judicial Officers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:39 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of 166 judicial officers.

According to a LHC notification, the transferred officers include 59 additional district and sessions judges, 14 senior civil judges and 93 civil judges.

The officers had been asked to assume charge of their new assignment till April 6.

More Stories From Pakistan

