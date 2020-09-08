Lahore High Court transfers 346 judicial officers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of 346 judicial officers of subordinate judiciary

According to a LHC notification, those transferred include 136 additional district and sessions judges, 4 senior civil judges and 206 civil judges.

The orders were issued after approval of competent authority.

All the judicial officers have been asked to take charge of their new assignments by September 12.