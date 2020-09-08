UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Transfers 346 Judicial Officers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:15 PM

Lahore High Court transfers 346 judicial officers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of 346 judicial officers of subordinate judiciary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of 346 judicial officers of subordinate judiciary.

According to a LHC notification, those transferred include 136 additional district and sessions judges, 4 senior civil judges and 206 civil judges.

The orders were issued after approval of competent authority.

All the judicial officers have been asked to take charge of their new assignments by September 12.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court September

Recent Stories

Gunmen shot injured man in Pishin

4 minutes ago

EU to Send Experts to Bolivia's Delayed General El ..

4 minutes ago

Warholm misses out on 400m hurdles world record

4 minutes ago

WHO chief calls for Investments in public health f ..

4 minutes ago

Pound pummelled on latest Brexit tack

4 minutes ago

SEC establishes ‘Individuals Deprived of Social ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.