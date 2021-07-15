UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Withdraws Arrest Warrants Of Assistant Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:31 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday withdrew bailable arrest warrants of assistant commissioner Shalimar Town, issued earlier over non-appearance in a case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday withdrew bailable arrest warrants of assistant commissioner Shalimar Town, issued earlier over non-appearance in a case.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Munir and others for transfer of their inherited land.

As the proceedings started, Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Riaz Malik and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Town Tehniat Bukhari appeared before the court.

The deputy commissioner apprised the court that the assistant commissioner took charge of her office on Wednesday. He submitted that the court orders for appearance were conveyed to the previous assistant commissioner who had been transferred.

He apologized over non-implementation of the court orders.

Subsequently, the court withdrew bailable arrest warrants of assistant commissioner issued on Wednesday. The court also disposed of the petition after declaring the same as ineffective.The court directed the petitioners for approaching court concerned for possession of their land.

The petitioners had submitted that the authorities concerned were not transferring their inherited land to the legal heirs as per law. They submitted that many applications were filed with assistant commissioner Shalimar Town and others for the purpose but to no avail. They pleaded with the court to issue directions for transferring the land.

