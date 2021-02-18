Lahore-Hiran Minar motorway M-2 closed due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore-Hiran Minar motorway (M-2) was closed for all kinds of traffic after the visibility level dropped due to dense fog.

In a statement, National Highways and Motorway Police, advised the people to avoid traveling on M-11 amid foggy conditions and use fog lights in their vehicles.

The police also advised motorists to keep the speed slow and distance while driving.

Before starting travel, check the updates regarding fog conditions on 'Humsafar' smart phone application, FM Radio 95 or helpline 130.