UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore-Hiran Minar Motorway M-2 Closed Due To Dense Fog

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Lahore-Hiran Minar motorway M-2 closed due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore-Hiran Minar motorway (M-2) was closed for all kinds of traffic after the visibility level dropped due to dense fog.

In a statement, National Highways and Motorway Police, advised the people to avoid traveling on M-11 amid foggy conditions and use fog lights in their vehicles.

The police also advised motorists to keep the speed slow and distance while driving.

Before starting travel, check the updates regarding fog conditions on 'Humsafar' smart phone application, FM Radio 95 or helpline 130.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer cleared of do ..

17 minutes ago

Firdous expresses condolence to family of Muhammad ..

17 minutes ago

EU condemns Slovenia PM's online attack on journal ..

19 minutes ago

Pandemic accelerates Italy's falling marriage rate ..

19 minutes ago

Minister for conserving water

19 minutes ago

NATO chief says 'no final decision' on Afghanistan ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.