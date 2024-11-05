Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) The Lahore administration on Tuesday imposed ban on motorcycle stands and rickshaws to tackle smog.

The local authorities tightened regulations in designated “Green Lockdown” zones including closure of motorcycle stands and a ban on Ching-Chi rickshaws in these areas in a bid to control rising air pollution.

SP City Traffic Muneer Hashmi announced that the vicinity around Shimla Pahari has been marked as a Green Lockdown area.

As a result, motorcycle stands outside Shaheen Complex and the NADRA office on Egerton Road have been removed.

Additionally, Hashmi specified that entry for rickshaws into Shimla Pahari has been restricted from routes including Empress Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, and Davis Road.

He emphasized that a strict zero-tolerance policy is in effect for vehicles contributing to smog within Green zones. The citywide crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles is being carried out without discrimination.