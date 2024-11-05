Lahore Imposes Bans Motorcycles Stands, Rickshaws To Tackle Smog
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 12:55 PM
Local authorities tightened regulations in designated “Green Lockdown” zones including closure of motorcycle stands and a ban on Ching-Chi rickshaws in these areas in a bid to control rising air pollution
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) The Lahore administration on Tuesday imposed ban on motorcycle stands and rickshaws to tackle smog.
The local authorities tightened regulations in designated “Green Lockdown” zones including closure of motorcycle stands and a ban on Ching-Chi rickshaws in these areas in a bid to control rising air pollution.
SP City Traffic Muneer Hashmi announced that the vicinity around Shimla Pahari has been marked as a Green Lockdown area.
As a result, motorcycle stands outside Shaheen Complex and the NADRA office on Egerton Road have been removed.
Additionally, Hashmi specified that entry for rickshaws into Shimla Pahari has been restricted from routes including Empress Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, and Davis Road.
He emphasized that a strict zero-tolerance policy is in effect for vehicles contributing to smog within Green zones. The citywide crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles is being carried out without discrimination.
Recent Stories
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day tomorrow26 minutes ago
-
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail1 hour ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates Sahlar Bridge Project in Bhimber1 hour ago
-
NA session commences1 hour ago
-
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Constitutional amendment2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 114,100 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Iranian FM arrives for consultations on ME situation, bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates public welfare projects in Bhimber13 hours ago
-
Woman injured in Okara firing13 hours ago
-
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR13 hours ago
-
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affai ..13 hours ago
-
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday13 hours ago