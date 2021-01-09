UrduPoint.com
Lahore Investigation Police Catch 4 POs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:54 PM

Lahore investigation police catch 4 POs

Lahore Investigation police arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in dacoity and cheque dishonour cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) -:Lahore Investigation police arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in dacoity and cheque dishonour cases.

According to a spokesperson, Investigation Police Shadman arrested two POs : Accused Munir Ahmad purchased electronic items but gave bogus cheque of Rs 2.

5 million .

Another accused, Shafqat Hussain took Rs one lakh cash by giving bogus cheque to a person .

Meanwhile, Investigation Police Gulshan Iqbal arrested two POs---Faisal Mehmood and Waseem. They had looted a citizen and managed to escape .

