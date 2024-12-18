Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh
Ijaz Ahmad Published December 18, 2024 | 10:45 PM
The Lahore Bar Association and Karachi Bar Association have strongly condemned the registration of FIRs by the FIA against senior journalist Harmeet Singh
Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Bar Association and Karachi Bar Association have strongly condemned the registration of FIRs by the FIA against senior journalist Harmeet Singh. Both associations termed the action as a clear violation of the fundamental right to freedom of expression, guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.
In their statements, both Bar Associations emphasized the need to protect journalists from harassment and intimidation, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding human rights. They urged the relevant authorities to immediately withdraw the FIRs and ensure an environment where journalists can perform their professional duties without fear or pressure.
The legal community's support underscores the importance of press freedom in a democratic society and sends a strong message against any attempts to suppress independent journalism.
