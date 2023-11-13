Open Menu

Lahore Lahore Aey Festival Extended Until Nov 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Lahore Lahore Aey festival extended until Nov 19

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore has decided to extend the duration of the Lahore Lahore Aey cultural festival at Jilani Bagh until November 19, following the directive of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore has decided to extend the duration of the Lahore Lahore Aey cultural festival at Jilani Bagh until November 19, following the directive of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to a spokesperson, the original end date for the festival at Jilani Bagh was November 12. However, considering the significant public interest in the event, the PHA has decided to extend the duration.

Various attractions such as food stalls, costumes, and handicrafts have been set up to provide festival-goers with a diverse cultural experience.

The spokesperson highlighted that over the past one and a half weeks, a substantial number of citizens have visited Jilani Bagh to partake in the cultural festivities.

Taking into account the citizens' enthusiastic participation in the cultural fair, the PHA has decided to prolong the duration until the upcoming Sunday. This extension allows citizens to continue enjoying the cultural fair until November 19.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Bagh November Sunday Event

Recent Stories

KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism D ..

KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism Development: Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up ..

Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up markers’ visits for price ch ..

2 minutes ago
 Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for e ..

Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for elections

3 minutes ago
 CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window ..

CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window business operations

3 minutes ago
 OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasef ..

OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; hold Israel accou ..

9 minutes ago
 Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomo ..

Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomorrow

3 minutes ago
SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibit ..

SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Nov 1 in Karachi's Oc ..

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Fata, Karachi Whites, Multan in Pakistan ..

Peshawar, Fata, Karachi Whites, Multan in Pakistan Cup semis

3 minutes ago
 Tata Steel to scrap 800 jobs in the Netherlands

Tata Steel to scrap 800 jobs in the Netherlands

2 minutes ago
 General bus stands undergoing upgradation, grand c ..

General bus stands undergoing upgradation, grand cleanliness operation

2 minutes ago
 Children to be vaccinated against polio in drive s ..

Children to be vaccinated against polio in drive starting from Nov 27

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi seeks carbon credits plan to accele ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan