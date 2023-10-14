Open Menu

'Lahore Lahore Aye' Festival From Oct 28

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2023 | 07:42 PM

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival from Oct 28

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that winter festival 'Lahore Lahore Aye' will begin from October 28 and continue till November 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that winter festival 'Lahore Lahore Aye' will begin from October 28 and continue till November 12.

According to official sources here on Saturday, programmes of the event would be held in Racecourse Park, Expo, Punjab Institute of Language Art & Culture, Alhamra, Lawrence Gardens and Hazoori Bagh.

Commissioner said that all business circles would be included in 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival.

There will be open entry for citizens in all programmes of the winter festival, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Punjab Lawrence Bagh Muhammad Ali October November Event All From

Recent Stories

Girl, her 'paramour' killed

Girl, her 'paramour' killed

57 seconds ago
 Awareness walk on World Standards Day held

Awareness walk on World Standards Day held

58 seconds ago
 PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 1 ..

PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 17-18

1 minute ago
 Holy Prophet’s life an example to follow for hum ..

Holy Prophet’s life an example to follow for humanity

1 minute ago
 Al Jazira secures first place, Baniyas Takes runne ..

Al Jazira secures first place, Baniyas Takes runner-up on second day of Challeng ..

10 minutes ago
 P&D chairman visits under-construction projects

P&D chairman visits under-construction projects

8 minutes ago
PHA to set up floral shops, nursery in Lahore, oth ..

PHA to set up floral shops, nursery in Lahore, other cities

8 minutes ago
 Spurious fennel factory sealed

Spurious fennel factory sealed

8 minutes ago
 Information Minister Solangi calls on CM Punjab

Information Minister Solangi calls on CM Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Rural women can be empowered through education: CM

Rural women can be empowered through education: CM

13 minutes ago
 Governor visits SMC, urges doctors to serve humani ..

Governor visits SMC, urges doctors to serve humanity with love, dedication, comp ..

13 minutes ago
 91pc work on Shahdara flyover project completed

91pc work on Shahdara flyover project completed

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan