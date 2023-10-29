Open Menu

Lahore Lahore Aye Festival Good Source Of Recreation: Mohsin Naqvi

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Lahore Lahore Aye festival good source of recreation: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Jillani Park and

inaugurated cultural programmes of Parks and Horticulture Authority being held

under 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival.

Talking to the media on this occasion, he said: "Cultural festival Lahore Lahore Aye has been

organized for Lahorites." He said that people coming from other cities could also enjoy this festival.

Musical programme had been cancelled in view of the Palestine situation.

He said that stalls of handicrafts were very good in the festival and added that the cultural festival would continue for 16 days.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited different stalls set up in the festival.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Palestine Punjab Media From

Recent Stories

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

1 hour ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

1 hour ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

1 hour ago
 Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

1 hour ago
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

2 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

1 hour ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

1 hour ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

1 hour ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

1 hour ago
 Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan