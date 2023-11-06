'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

On the directives of the Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, the Winter Festival 'Lahore Lahore Aye' is in full swing at the Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) On the directives of the Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, the Winter Festival 'Lahore Lahore Aye' is in full swing at the Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall.

A splendid book fair has been thoughtfully organized in Alhamra to beckon people towards the magic of books. Eminent writer and intellectual Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed inaugurated the fair which will continue until November 12.