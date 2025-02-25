Open Menu

Lahore Launches Women Protection Cell, New SOPs Introduced For Safety Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 09:33 PM

In a significant step towards women's protection, the Women Protection Cell was inaugurated in Lahore, along with the issuance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Women Protection Centers in Punjab

These measures aim to provide immediate assistance, legal aid, psychological support and protection to women facing domestic and gender-based violence, in accordance with the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, the Deputy Representative of UNFPA Pakistan, Latika Maskey Pradhan, and the Political Counselor of the British High Commission, Zoe Ware.

These initiatives are being carried out in collaboration with UNFPA Pakistan, the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the Netherlands Embassy, and Rozan, with the objective of enhancing women's protection and access to justice in Punjab.

UNFPA Pakistan’s representative, Latika Maskey Pradhan, emphasised the need for a joint strategy for women's protection, stating that these SOPs would lay the foundation for an effective support system.

Hina Parvez reaffirmed her commitment, saying that this initiative would strengthen efforts to make Punjab safer for women. A representative from Rozan highlighted the importance of institutional support, stating, "A systematic response against gender-based violence is essential."

