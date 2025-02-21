Lahore Literary Festival 2025 Kicks Off With Cultural And Literary Grandeur
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 13th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) commenced at the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, marking the beginning of a dynamic three-day celebration of arts, literature, history, and civilisation.
The opening ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including LLF Chairman Iqbal Z. Ahmed, LLF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari, British Conuncil Director James Hampson, UNESCO Officer-in-Charge in Pakistan Karahang Anthony Tom, and Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, among others.
A highlight of the event was the special recognition of LLF CEO Razi Ahmed, who was honoured with France’s prestigious 'Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' award for his outstanding contribution to arts and cultural exchange. The announcement by Chairman LLF Iqbal Z. Ahmed was met with resounding applause, celebrating Razi Ahmed’s dedication to promoting literary and artistic endeavours on both national and international platforms.
The festival opened on a patriotic note with a stirring rendition of the national anthem by a student from the Alhamra academy of Arts. Razi Ahmed, in his address, expressed heartfelt gratitude to national and international delegates whose support has elevated the LLF into a premier literary event. Alongside British Council Director James Hampson, he presented the 'Lok Dastan prize 2025' to its winners, while esteemed scholar Rashid Ahmed and acclaimed writer Ikramullah were honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for their remarkable contribution to literature and scholarship.
Razi Ahmed emphasised that the 13th edition of LLF was a celebration of literature, culture, and the power of ideas. "This festival continues to bring together voices from around the world, fostering dialogue and enriching minds," he remarked.
Alhamra’s Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi commended the dedication of the Alhamra team, stating, “The success of this festival is a testament to their unwavering commitment. Their support has been instrumental in creating a platform where art and literature converge to celebrate centuries of civilisation.”
With over 150 national and international delegates in attendance, the LLF 2025 promises an enriching experience through 60 engaging sessions covering a broad spectrum of topics, from arts and literature to history and sociology. Over the next three days, participants will embark on an intellectual journey, exploring the diverse cultural heritage that has shaped civilisations across centuries.
As a beacon of cultural dialogue and creative expression, the 'Lahore Literary Festival' continues to set the stage for transformative discussions, inspiring future endeavors in the world of arts and literature, Razi Ahmed concluded.
