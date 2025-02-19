Lahore Literary Festival 2025 set to spark global intellectual exchange

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The 13th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is all set to host an impressive roster of over 150 international and national scholars, artists, and thought leaders from February 21 to 23 at the Alhamra Arts Council.

The festival, renowned as one of South Asia’s premier intellectual gatherings, will feature more than 60 sessions spanning literature, history, poetry, cinema, heritage, architecture, and contemporary affairs.

A highlight of the event is the inaugural session titled “Muslim Enlightened Thought in South Asia,” scheduled for February 21 at 2:30 PM in Alhamra Hall 1. The session will see renowned historian Dr. Ayesha Jalal join forces with distinguished academic Mary Richardson to explore the historical and contemporary narratives that shape the Muslim world.

Festival organisers have highlighted the event’s role in bridging global and regional cultural dialogues. “The LLF is a rare platform where the most distinguished voices of our time engage in meaningful conversations on literature, culture, and global narratives,” said Razi Ahmed, chairman of Alhamra and CEO of LLF. He added that the festival is designed to provide an intellectually enriching experience that celebrates both tradition and modernity.

The programme will feature a dynamic mix of panel discussions, book launches, poetry readings, exhibitions, and performances.

An exclusive exhibition at the Allah Bakhsh Gallery will further underscore the festival’s commitment to celebrating artistic excellence. Beyond the Alhamra venue, select sessions and artistic engagements will extend across Lahore, highlighting the city’s status as a vibrant cultural hub.

Leading figures such as Dr. Ayesha Jalal (historian, USA), Diana Darke (middle Eastern cultural heritage expert, UK), Susan Stronge (scholar of Mughal and Sikh art, UK), Peter Frankopan (acclaimed historian, UK), Jessica Bruder (award-winning journalist and author, USA), Fatimah Asghar (renowned poet and screenwriter, USA), and several other prominent intellectuals and creatives from around the globe will participate.

Reflecting on the festival’s impact, Touqeer Haider Kazmi, Executive Director of Alhamra, remarked, “LLF transforms Lahore into a crossroads of global thought, where ideas flourish and cultural boundaries dissolve. This year’s edition continues our legacy of fostering a dialogue that is both historically rich and forward-looking.”

As the Lahore Literary Festival enters its 13th year, it not only reinforces Lahore’s position as a beacon of literary and artistic innovation but also reaffirms the city’s longstanding tradition of intellectual engagement on an international stage.