Lahore Literary Festival concludes

Published February 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) concluded on Sunday, delivering a powerful message to the world about Pakistan’s status as a peaceful and progressive nation. The event, held at Alhamra, featured grand hospitality arrangements for scholars and intellectuals from across the globe, creating an atmosphere of literary enthusiasm and engagement.

The vibrant people of Lahore displayed a keen interest in global literature, with international book launches drawing large crowds and highlighting the city’s deep-rooted literary culture. As a UNESCO City of Literature, Lahore gained significant attention, further cementing its reputation as a hub for intellectual and artistic discourse.

One of the festival’s major highlights was a compelling session on human rights, which sparked engaging discussions and facilitated the exchange of diverse thoughts and ideas. Scholars also explored the complexities of the Mughal era, delving into its governance and historical significance.

Sessions dedicated to Islamic art, architecture, and historical perspectives enriched the audience with valuable insights.

A panel discussion on Pakistan’s cultural dimensions featured renowned figures such as Iftikhar Arif, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, and Asghar Nadeem Syed, with Sheeba Alam serving as the moderator. Another thought-provoking session revolved around the theme "Istanbul – Three Cities and Three Stories." Additionally, F.S. Aijazuddin and Huzaifa led a discussion on pre-Partition events, while historians captivated audiences with an insightful talk on "Mughal Lahore and Modern Stories."

The LLF received extensive media coverage in Pakistan, further enhancing the country’s soft image on the global stage. By fostering literary appreciation and intellectual discourse, the festival successfully promoted Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and its commitment to progressive values.

