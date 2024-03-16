Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) A local family court Saturday handed down a sentence to a man who remarried without obtaining permission from his first wife.

The court presided over by Judge Adnan Liaqat delivered the verdict in response to a plea filed by Zona Nasr against her husband Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan.

The court found that Khan remarried without seeking consent from his initial spouse, which is a legal requirement under Section 6 of the Muslim Family Law Ordinance.

The court sentenced Khan to seven months in jail and fined Rs500,000.

The court also ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional month of imprisonment for Khan.