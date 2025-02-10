, Lahore Man Kills Wife By Slitting Her Throat After Forming Relation With Sister-in-law

Lahore police arrest both suspects within 24 hours after registration of First Information Report with Sanda police station

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) The Lahore police on Monday arrested the suspects involved in the tragic murder of a young woman in Sanda, where she was brutally killed by having her throat slit.

The Police Operations Wing traced the killers and arrested them within 24 hours.

According to the police, a case (FIR No. 413/25) was registered at Sanda Police Station on Sunday. Following this, the DIG Operations took notice and formed a special team under the supervision of SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed. DSP Zakariya Yousaf, SHO Sanda Rizwan Khan and their team successfully arrested the murderer within 24 hours.

The investigations revealed that victim Rida was murdered by her own husband Shamshad. The accused had developed a relationship with Rida’s sister Samra. Together, they planned and executed the gruesome murder, said the police.

On the night of the incident, Shamshad, who worked night shifts, came home under the pretense of bringing a burger and then slit his wife’s throat.

After an investigation, both Shamshad and Samra were taken into custody.

The suspects (brother-in-law and sister-in-law) have been handed over to the investigation wing for further inquiry.