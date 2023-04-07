Close
Lahore Markets Allowed To Remain Open By 1am Till Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Lahore markets allowed to remain open by 1am till Eid

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed city markets to remain open by 1 am till Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed city markets to remain open by 1 am till Eid.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to control smog.

During the proceedings, the court was apprised that the people visited markets after Iftar, adding that the business community would face loss if the markets were not allowed to remain open till late night.

At this, the court allowed the markets to remain open by 1am till Eid.

The court also ordered registration of cases against the officers who gave permission to cut trees.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously all markets were allowed to remain open only until 10 pm.

