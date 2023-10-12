Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Lahore Master Plan: LHC reserves verdict on ACE appeal against Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved verdict on maintainability of an appeal against discharge of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Lahore Master Plan case.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the appeal, filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against discharge of Parvez Elahi by the trial court.

Earlier, a prosecutor argued before the court that Parvez Elahi misused his authority and colluded with the Lahore Development Authority officials to illegally alter the draft of the Lahore Master Plan 2050 and included Kotli Rai Abu Bakar — an area in Kasur district — in it.

He submitted that Parvez Elahi took the step to extend benefit to the land owned by his family members. He submitted that the ACE registered a case against Parvez Elahi and others over illegal step, but the trial court discharged him without any legal justification. He pleaded with the court to set aside the trial court decision.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved the verdict on maintainability of the appeal.

