Lahore-Matiari Transmission Line To Be Ready In March-April

Tue 19th January 2021

Lahore-Matiari transmission line to be ready in March-April

Pakistan's first and mega High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project Lahore- Matiari- transmission line will be ready by April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's first and mega High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project Lahore- Matiari- transmission line will be ready by April.

According to official sources, the project, launched under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would cost $ 1.68 billion and was the first HVDC project in the country and the second in the entire world.

They said the project would help evacuate 4,000MW power from plants in south to urban load centres in Punjab.

Work on the project was launched in December, 2018 across Sindh and Punjab, they said.

The transmission line was divided into eight lots, crossing desert, farmland, rivers, military area, national park, wildlife reserves gas pipelines, railways, highways, and several 500kV, 220kV, 132kV transmission lines on the way.

Regarding other investment in the transmission lines, they said no investment was made on up-gradation of transmission lines in past.

The government has invested over Rs 49 billion on up-gradation of the transmission lines in last 2 years.

The sources said owing to the huge investment in last two years, the transmission lines could transmit over 23000 MW in last summer for the first time.

Similarly, they said investment was also being carried out on up-gradation of 220 kV and 132 kV transmission lines. Anti-fog insulators were installed on the transmission system during the last two years, they added.

