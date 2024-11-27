Lahore Metro Bus becomes fully operational

The Lahore Metro Bus service became fully operational on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Metro Bus service became fully operational on Wednesday.

Now the bus is being operated from Shahdara to Gajjumta, while the bus operation was affected from Saturday to Tuesday due to the protest called by the PTI.

During those days the bus was restricted from Gajjumta to MAO College, due to the closure of the city's internal and external routes.