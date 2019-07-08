Lahore-Mianwali train to be inaugurated on July 19: Rashid

Lahore-Mianwali bound Niazi Express train will be inaugurated on 19th of this month.Talking to media in Mianwali on Monday, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the track between Lahore and Mianwali is of 400-kilometer

