Lahore-Mianwali Train To Be Inaugurated On July 19: Rashid
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:02 PM
MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Lahore-Mianwali bound Niazi Express train will be inaugurated on 19th of this month.Talking to media in Mianwali on Monday, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the track between Lahore and Mianwali is of 400-kilometer.He said the facility of air conditioned coaches will also be available in the train.