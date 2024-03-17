Lahore most polluted city in the world

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The provincial metropolis was ranked first in the list of the most polluted cities in the world on Sunday.

Experts attributed it to a sudden change in the weather as the sun shines brightly in the day and light cold winds continue to blow in the night.

Experts have instructed citizens to take precautionary measures. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to go up to 25 degrees. The humidity in the air was 70 per cent.

The mean air quality index was 262. The rate of pollution on the Quaid-e-Azam Highway was recorded at 259, in Phase 8 of DHA 293.

On the other hand, according to the meteorological analyst, the intensity of heat has started increasing in the plains of Sindh including Karachi. The temperature may go up to 38 degrees in the central and eastern parts of Sindh.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of the country, while the forecast will remain partly cloudy in the upper and central regions.