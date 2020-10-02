UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Motorway Gang-rape Case: Main Suspect Dodges Police For The 5th Times, Escapes Arrest In Nankana Sahib

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:31 PM

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Main suspect dodges police for the 5th times, escapes arrest in Nankana Sahib

Police failed to reach timely despite that it was duly informed by a neighbor of suspect Abid Ali’s sister-in-law about his arrival at her house in Nankana Sahib.

NANKANA SAHIB: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) Abid Ali, the main suspect in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case, once again dodged police for the 5th times and successfully escaped arrest when he was visiting her sister-in-law in Nanakana Sahib on Friday.

The sources said that the police was duly informed about the possible of arrival of Abid Ali—the main suspect who is wanted in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case, at the house of her sisiter-in-law but the police officials failed to arrest him.

Abid Ali came but police failed to reach timely.

“Abid Ali saw the police coming from a nearby graveyard and successfully ran from there,” said the sources.

They said that the sister-in-law of Abid Ali informed the police through a neighbor but the police did not reach timely for his arrest.

It is for the 5th time that he has successfully dodged police and escaped his arrest. Earlier, he dodged the police two weeks ago at the same place, once in Qila Sattar Shah, once in Kasur and once in Sahiwal.

Shafqat, the co-accused, was arrested by the police and was on physical remand for his alleged role in gang-rape.

On Sept 9, the suspects gang-raped a woman in front of her children at Lahore Motorway in Gujjarpura police precinct when her car went out of fuel and she was waiting for help at mid-night. The victim who is said to be the French national was travelling from Sialkot to Lahore. The robbers took her jewelry, cash and the registration documents of her car.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Motorway Car Jewelry Sahiwal Kasur Same Sialkot Abid Ali Women From

Recent Stories

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

19 minutes ago

Laos, Russia Yet to Fully Unlock Trade Potential, ..

7 minutes ago

PGF taking concrete steps for gymnastics in Pakist ..

7 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling ..

14 minutes ago

Laos Seeks Russian Investment in Hydroelectricity, ..

7 minutes ago

'World Habitat Day' to be marked on October 5

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.