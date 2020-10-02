Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Main suspect dodges police for the 5th times, escapes arrest in Nankana Sahib

(@fidahassanain)

Police failed to reach timely despite that it was duly informed by a neighbor of suspect Abid Ali’s sister-in-law about his arrival at her house in Nankana Sahib.

NANKANA SAHIB: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) Abid Ali, the main suspect in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case, once again dodged police for the 5th times and successfully escaped arrest when he was visiting her sister-in-law in Nanakana Sahib on Friday.

The sources said that the police was duly informed about the possible of arrival of Abid Ali—the main suspect who is wanted in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case, at the house of her sisiter-in-law but the police officials failed to arrest him.

Abid Ali came but police failed to reach timely.

“Abid Ali saw the police coming from a nearby graveyard and successfully ran from there,” said the sources.

They said that the sister-in-law of Abid Ali informed the police through a neighbor but the police did not reach timely for his arrest.

It is for the 5th time that he has successfully dodged police and escaped his arrest. Earlier, he dodged the police two weeks ago at the same place, once in Qila Sattar Shah, once in Kasur and once in Sahiwal.

Shafqat, the co-accused, was arrested by the police and was on physical remand for his alleged role in gang-rape.

On Sept 9, the suspects gang-raped a woman in front of her children at Lahore Motorway in Gujjarpura police precinct when her car went out of fuel and she was waiting for help at mid-night. The victim who is said to be the French national was travelling from Sialkot to Lahore. The robbers took her jewelry, cash and the registration documents of her car.