Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Victim identifies both suspects

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) Woman who became victim of gang-rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway identified both suspects Abid Malhi and Shafqat in Lahore’s camp jail on Wednesday.

Abid Malhi and Shafqat both were produced there before woman under strict security arrangements.

On September 9, 2020, a woman was driving with her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after midnight when her car ran out of fuel. She called a relative and the motorway police.

The motorway police did not respond because the location was outside their jurisdiction. The woman was helpless and got attacked.

The robbers attacked her as she stopped her vehicle, they smashed her car window before raping her in a nearby field and robbed her of cash and jewellery. They raped the woman in front of her children.