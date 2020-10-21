UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Motorway Gang-rape Case: Victim Identifies Both Suspects

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:18 PM

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Victim identifies both suspects

The sources say that the victim identified both Abid Malhi and Shafqat as she saw them there inside Lahore’s camp jail under strict security arrangements.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) Woman who became victim of gang-rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway identified both suspects Abid Malhi and Shafqat in Lahore’s camp jail on Wednesday.

The sources said that the victim identified both accused immediately as she saw both suspects.

Abid Malhi and Shafqat both were produced there before woman under strict security arrangements.

On September 9, 2020, a woman was driving with her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after midnight when her car ran out of fuel. She called a relative and the motorway police.

The motorway police did not respond because the location was outside their jurisdiction. The woman was helpless and got attacked.

The robbers attacked her as she stopped her vehicle, they smashed her car window before raping her in a nearby field and robbed her of cash and jewellery. They raped the woman in front of her children.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Jail Vehicle Car September Women 2020

Recent Stories

Court orders to provide Shehbaz Sharif due facilit ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Israel sign air transport services agreement

21 minutes ago

Mysterious vandal attacks at Berlin museums

9 minutes ago

4G restoration demanded by Jammu residents

9 minutes ago

Fesco lineman arrested for tempering record

19 minutes ago

EU ministers back farm reform with environment rul ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.