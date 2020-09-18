UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Motorway-rape Case: Six Sketches Of Main Suspect Abid Ali Released

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:16 PM

Lahore Motorway-rape case: Six sketches of main suspect Abid Ali released  

In one photo, Abid’s hair were removed, in another, he was shown with only a mustache while the others showed different combinations of hairstyles and facial expressions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) At least six different sketches of main suspect Abid Ali’s possible appearance were released by the police in Lahore Motorway rape case on Friday.

Police said that the main suspect who was still at large might be in one of the six sketches.

In one photo, Abid’s hair were removed, in another, he was shown with only a mustache while the others showed different combinations of hairstyles and facial expressions.

The sources said that Abid could don any of these appearances and the purpose of these sketches was to expedite his arrest.

Police released the tip-off numbers where any information regarding Abid Ali could be reported.

In addition, a reward of Rs 2.5 million has been set for the person who assists in his arrest.

It should be noted that Abid Ali is the prime suspect in Lahore motorway rape case who has so far managed to escape from the police four times. Even yesterday, Abid managed to escape the law’s grasp due to police incompetence.

Police sources said that the accused has also been to areas in Sindh and KP. Abid has been staying in Jamshoro, Buner and Hangu. Police said that teams have been sent to Sindh and KP to arrest the criminal.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Motorway Hangu Jamshoro Buner Abid Ali Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Peace in Afghanistan a great opportunity for Pakis ..

25 minutes ago

Speakers stress promotion of skill-based education

38 minutes ago

Decision of Govt Emerson College elevation as univ ..

29 minutes ago

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

1 hour ago

Erdogan Says Saddened by Sarraj's Decision to Step ..

29 minutes ago

Putin Says 95% of Contracts for Russia's State Def ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.