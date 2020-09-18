Lahore Motorway-rape case: Six sketches of main suspect Abid Ali released  

, ,

In one photo, Abid’s hair were removed, in another, he was shown with only a mustache while the others showed different combinations of hairstyles and facial expressions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) At least six different sketches of main suspect Abid Ali’s possible appearance were released by the police in Lahore Motorway rape case on Friday.

Police said that the main suspect who was still at large might be in one of the six sketches.

The sources said that Abid could don any of these appearances and the purpose of these sketches was to expedite his arrest.

Police released the tip-off numbers where any information regarding Abid Ali could be reported.

In addition, a reward of Rs 2.5 million has been set for the person who assists in his arrest.

It should be noted that Abid Ali is the prime suspect in Lahore motorway rape case who has so far managed to escape from the police four times. Even yesterday, Abid managed to escape the law’s grasp due to police incompetence.

Police sources said that the accused has also been to areas in Sindh and KP. Abid has been staying in Jamshoro, Buner and Hangu. Police said that teams have been sent to Sindh and KP to arrest the criminal.