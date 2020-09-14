UrduPoint.com
Lahore Motorways Incident Condemned; PDF For Educating, Social Grooming Of Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) Muhammad Bilal Sethi Monday called for educating and imparting social training to the prisoners enabling them to become useful citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) Muhammad Bilal Sethi Monday called for educating and imparting social training to the prisoners enabling them to become useful citizens.

He said in developed countries, when criminals are jailed, they turn them into useful citizens, whereas, in Pakistan, after being jailed the criminals become more critical for society.

He added that we need to stop crimes, instead of letting the criminals commit crimes and punishing them thereafter. He expressed this while recording a protest to condemn the Lahore motorway incident.

Sethi, a renowned social activist of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the system needs to be changed. He also raised questions on performance of police and condemned their negligence in the incident.

He said that when people visit police for registering complaints in mobile snatching and other street crimes, the police clearly say that it could not be traced which makes the masses feel insecure.

"If motorway police had responded to the victim's complaint in time, her sexual assault would not have happened", he furthered.

PDF chairman, Bilal Sethi remarked that the current government is entrusted with the mandate of improving the system, now is the time that it should practically work on the promises made earlier.

He said that jail and police reforms are need of the day while the government can get help from civil society organizations, varsities and educational institutes, educationists and other activists for educating and training the prisoners toward making them useful citizens.

He added that the Pakistan Development Foundation is ready to contribute its part in this reformative step.

