Lahore Museum Displays 'Wonders Of Thailand'
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Lahore Museum, in collaboration with the Embassy of Thailand, organized a captivating photo exhibition titled "Wonders of Thailand."
The exhibition was inaugurated by Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Department Punjab, Farid Ahmad Tarar, Thailand’s Ambassador Ms. Kamolwan Sriposil and Director of Lahore Museum, Nabila Irfan. This exhibition features 32 stunning photographs.
These photographs were the creation of renowned Thai artist Viathun Khamsong, showcasing Thailand's breathtaking tourist destinations. The images vividly depict Islamic culture, modern structures, and the vibrant culture of Thailand. The exhibition presented a splendid reflection of Thailand's natural beauty and scenic landscapes.
During the event, Secretary Tourism Farid Ahmad Tarar stated, "Thailand is also blessed with natural beauty and spectacular sights. Together, we can contribute to the development of tourism in both countries." He added that the promotion of international tourism is paving the way for cultural exchanges.
The Ambassador of Thailand emphasized the significance of the relationship between Pakistan and Thailand, stating, "Pakistan and Thailand have shared strong ties for over seventy years, and such photo exhibitions can further strengthen the bond between the people of both nations."
The exhibition will continue at Lahore Museum until September 15.
