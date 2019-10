The administration of Lahore Museum has increased the timings of Museum for visitors from 8 to 10 hours except Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The administration of Lahore Museum has increased the timings of Museum for visitors from 8 to 10 hours except Friday.

Director Lahore Museum Tariq Mehmood Javed said here on Saturday that now the Museum would open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. He said, the decision was taken, keeping in view the demand of educational institutions, embassies and visitors, said a press release.