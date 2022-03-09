UrduPoint.com

Lahore Needs To Boost Anti Dengue Activities: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said the provincial capital was needed to boost anti dengue activities according to the analysis

Chairing the cabinet committee meeting about intensification of dengue surveillance at the Chief Minister Secretariat here, she said that the dengue situation was under constant monitoring, adding that all commissioners and deputy commissioners were personally monitoring surveillance activities in their respective districts.

She said that teams were busy in larvicidal activities after checking of indoor and outdoor spots. She said that all departments needed to work in collaboration. She appealed to follow preventive measures to control dengue and corona.

"Inside and outside home people must ensure removal of stagnant waters," she said and added that continuous focus on cleanliness could help prevent dengue.

She said that measures should be taken for dengue prevention amid changing weather.

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal asked all commissioners and deputy commissioners to boost dengue surveillance. He said advance preparations would have to be made, adding that joint and timely efforts would bear fruits.

The Health Minister and Chief Secretary reviewed the anti-dengue plan and Secretary P&SH Department apprised the chair of ongoing activities.

All commissioners and deputy commissioners shared their respective reports.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, Additional Secretary Vertical Programs, Director General Health Services Dr. Haroon Jehangir, CEO Lahore Waste Management Company Sundas Irshad and officials of other departments were present in the meeting.

