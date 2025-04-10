Lahore Nominated For ECO Tourism Capital 2027
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 07:57 PM
In a major international recognition for Pakistan and the Punjab province, Lahore has been nominated as a contender for the title of 'ECO Tourism Capital' for the year 2027
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a major international recognition for Pakistan and the Punjab province, Lahore has been nominated as a contender for the title of 'ECO Tourism Capital' for the year 2027.
This nomination highlights Lahore’s rich historical, cultural, and architectural heritage on the global stage.
According to officials from the Punjab Tourism Corporation, a high-level delegation from the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) — a regional intergovernmental body comprising 10 countries — will visit Lahore from April 13. During this visit, the delegation is expected to officially announce Lahore’s nomination for the 2027 title.
The ECO includes Turkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Each year, one city from among the member states is selected as the ECO Tourism Capital. Uzbekistan’s green city previously received the title, and Erzurum, Turkiye, has been selected for 2025.
The visit of the ECO delegation comes at the invitation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who will also host a meeting of the Council of Delegates at the Civil Secretariat. The delegation’s itinerary includes visits to Mela Chiraghan, the Walled City, and other historical and cultural landmarks of Lahore.
A formal luncheon at the Governor's House will also be held in their honour.
Commenting on the development, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Lahore’s nomination reflects the Chief Minister’s vision to showcase the city’s vibrant historical, cultural, and civilisational identity to the international community.
She highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the province has launched several eco-friendly initiatives, including:
The chief minister’s 'Plant for Pakistan' initiative; the Agro-Forestry Programme on Forest Waste Land; the Green Pakistan programme.
These initiatives aim to improve environmental health, combat smog, and generate employment opportunities. The Punjab Forest Department has already planted over 4.1 million trees in the current fiscal year, with efforts underway to exceed reforestation targets in the months ahead.
Marriyum Aurangzeb concluded by highlighting that such efforts are gaining international recognition and strengthening Pakistan’s profile as a country committed to sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship.
