Lahore, Other Cities Engulfed By Smog
November 09, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The atmosphere in various cities of the country including Lahore remained unsatisfactory on Saturday, as far as pollution situation was concerned.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department official sources, air quality index in Multan was recorded 849, while provincial capital Lahore recorded 449.
In addition, AQI was recorded in Peshawar at 297, while in Rawalpindi it was recorded at 264 and in Islamabad at 241.
The air quality index of the Indian city of Delhi was reported at 219. The situation in Hafizabad smog became alarming, as it became difficult for citizens to breathe. In the hospitals of various Punjab cities, the number of patients with eye, throat and respiratory diseases has increased, the burning of residues in paddy fields and the smoke from brick-kilns have increased.
