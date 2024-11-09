Open Menu

Lahore, Other Cities Engulfed By Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Lahore, other cities engulfed by smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The atmosphere in various cities of the country including Lahore remained unsatisfactory on Saturday, as far as pollution situation was concerned.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department official sources, air quality index in Multan was recorded 849, while provincial capital Lahore recorded 449.

In addition, AQI was recorded in Peshawar at 297, while in Rawalpindi it was recorded at 264 and in Islamabad at 241.

The air quality index of the Indian city of Delhi was reported at 219. The situation in Hafizabad smog became alarming, as it became difficult for citizens to breathe. In the hospitals of various Punjab cities, the number of patients with eye, throat and respiratory diseases has increased, the burning of residues in paddy fields and the smoke from brick-kilns have increased.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Multan Delhi Islamabad Peshawar Punjab Rawalpindi Hafizabad From

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

3 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

5 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

5 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

8 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

11 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 day ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 day ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan