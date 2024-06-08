Lahore-Paris Rally Logo Launched At Alhamra
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 11:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Global Strainer Cross Route Club, in collaboration with Prime Minister's Youth Program organized the logo launching ceremony of Lahore Paris Rally at Alhamra Hall, here on Saturday.
Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan attended the event and addressed the participants. He said the rally was a great opportunity to present the beautiful culture and hospitality of Pakistan to the world. “We are committed to promoting tourism and the government should provide all possible support in this project." This rally will maintain a unique identity of Pakistan, it will also help in opening a new chapter of tourism in Pakistan, he hoped.
Lahore-Paris Rally 2024 will start its journey on August 26, with destination Paris, France. The participants will travel 20,000 kilometres through 12 countries in 70 days, which will pass through the countries of Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. The participants of the rally will include women and children.
Fahad Shehbaz, Focal Person Prime Minister's Youth Programme Punjab, Mukaram Tareen, CEO Global Strainers Cross Route Club, Rana Asadullah Khan, Additional Attorney General of Pakistan and Brigadier Babar Alauddin were present.
