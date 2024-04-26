Open Menu

Lahore-Paris Rally To Highlight The Positive Image Of Pakistan; Rana Mashhood

Published April 26, 2024

Lahore-Paris rally to highlight the positive image of Pakistan; Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday said that the Lahore Paris Rally would play a vital role in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan.

He said this while reviewing the arrangements of the Lahore-Paris rally 2024 during a meeting with the Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation(PTDC) and the organizers of the rally.

The main objective of the meeting was to devise a strategy for the event's success. At the same time, security arrangements, logistics support and cooperation with international partners were discussed in detail in the meeting.

The Lahore- Paris rally, which will begin on August 26, will travel through 12 countries from Pakistan to France and will pass through major countries like Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

On the occasion, Ana Mashhood said that the government was committed to increasing tourism and making it a safe and attractive tourist destination,adding the government will ensure safety measures for all participants including women and children and will provide resources at the government level for the rally.

“Through this rally, not only cultural ties will be strengthened but friendly relations between different countries will also be developed”, he added.

The organizers of the rally appreciated the chairman's vision and support for making this grand journey possible.

