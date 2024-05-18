Lahore-Paris Rally to promote cultural, positive image of Pakistan: Rana Mashhood

Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has announced that the Lahore-Paris Rally 2024 will significantly promote Pakistan's cultural heritage and enhance its positive image globally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has announced that the Lahore-Paris Rally 2024 will significantly promote Pakistan's cultural heritage and enhance its positive image globally.

Addressing a press conference held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Saturday, he said the government was committed to promoting tourism and making Pakistan an attractive tourist destination. He revealed that the Lahore-Paris rally will commence its journey on August 26, 2024, with its final destination being Paris (France). Participants in the rally will travel through 12 countries, covering a distance of 20,000 kilometres in 70 days. The route includes major countries such as Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and France, he added.

The rally is being organised by the Globe Series and Cross Route Club, in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the Pakistan Tourism Department, he said. Emphasising the significance of the rally, Rana Mashhood said, “The Lahore-Paris rally is not only a means of promoting our national culture but also an excellent opportunity to project a positive image of Pakistan to the world.” He assured full support and resources for the participants, including safety measures for women and children taking part in the rally. This initiative aims to strengthen cultural ties and foster friendly relations between different nations, he asserted.

Rana Mashhood highlighted that the rally would inspire Pakistani youth with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and determination. This rally will maintain Pakistan’s unique identity while opening new avenues for tourism in the country, he added and extended an invitation to tourists worldwide, emphasising Pakistan's peaceful environment, hospitable people, and scenic beauty as a haven for tourists.

In response to a question, Rana Mashhood mentioned that the rally’s logo would be unveiled in the coming days. Additionally, floats representing Pakistani culture will be part of the rally, with cultural programs planned in each country along the route to showcase Pakistan's positive image. He expressed optimism about the resumption of progress in sports and other fields since 2018. He proudly mentioned Pakistan’s hockey team reaching the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after 13 years. He noted the reduction in inflation and positive economic indicators, attracting global investment to Pakistan.

Furthermore, Rana Mashhood stated that Pakistan is targeting participation in the 2028 Olympic Games, with preparations already underway. He affirmed, “Pakistan is reclaiming its prowess in sports, and our fields will once again thrive with activity. Kabaddi will also be included in the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Programme.”

Motorcyclists, tourists and rally organisers, including Mukarram Tareen were present.