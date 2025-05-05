Open Menu

Lahore Parking Company Introduces ‘traceable’ Parking Tickets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Lahore Parking Company introduces ‘traceable’ parking tickets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Punjab government has decided that parking fee manipulation will no longer be tolerated, and in this connection, Lahore Parking Company has introduced "traceable" parking tickets.

Lahore Parking Company official sources said that the new slips will have QR code, serial number, location, worker name and ID.

LePark company's email, toll-free and WhatsApp numbers will be listed for citizens to resolve complaints, blue slips will be reserved for motorcycles and green slips for cars.

It is worth mentioning here that Lahore Parking Company (LePARK), is a public limited company managing parking in the city.

A 3-member committee has prepared recommendations, the committee includes CFO Muhammad Sherdil, Manager Operations Faizan-ul-Haq, Manager Planning Salman Latif, after the approval of CEO Lahore Parking Company, the new tickets will be introduced from the ongoing week of May.

This move is a part of Lahore Parking Company’s ongoing efforts to improve parking management in the city and enhance the public’s trust in the parking services.

