Lahore Parking Company Introduces ‘traceable’ Parking Tickets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Punjab government has decided that parking fee manipulation will no longer be tolerated, and in this connection, Lahore Parking Company has introduced "traceable" parking tickets.
Lahore Parking Company official sources said that the new slips will have QR code, serial number, location, worker name and ID.
LePark company's email, toll-free and WhatsApp numbers will be listed for citizens to resolve complaints, blue slips will be reserved for motorcycles and green slips for cars.
It is worth mentioning here that Lahore Parking Company (LePARK), is a public limited company managing parking in the city.
A 3-member committee has prepared recommendations, the committee includes CFO Muhammad Sherdil, Manager Operations Faizan-ul-Haq, Manager Planning Salman Latif, after the approval of CEO Lahore Parking Company, the new tickets will be introduced from the ongoing week of May.
This move is a part of Lahore Parking Company’s ongoing efforts to improve parking management in the city and enhance the public’s trust in the parking services.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM discusses public welfare initiatives with PA Speaker, MPAs6 minutes ago
-
IRSA declares 21 % water shortage for early Kharif season6 minutes ago
-
AJK leader warns India against aggression6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of skilled women in nation building6 minutes ago
-
Lahore Parking Company introduces ‘traceable’ parking tickets6 minutes ago
-
Resolving public issues police’s top priority: DIG Tariq6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on jail health services16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for Lahore Jeep Rally scheduled for May 10, 1116 minutes ago
-
NA passes unanimous resolution, condemns India’s move to suspend Indus Waters Treaty26 minutes ago
-
Tariq Jameel calls for seeking guidance from Quran for success26 minutes ago
-
NA session to continue until May 1626 minutes ago
-
ICT Police to embrace digitalization, technological uplift in investigations: IG Rizvi26 minutes ago