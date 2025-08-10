Lahore Parking Company to be digitalized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to digitalize Lahore Parking Company (LePARK).

PITB will prepare all the software mechanism and planning regarding daily correspondence in LePARK by doing it through E-fast system and officers and employees will be logged in to work on e-fast.

PITB sources told APP that the government of the Punjab has directed further training of staff.

E-fast is considered an environment-friendly and secure system, that can be used to complete office correspondence anytime, anywhere. After the implementation of the E-Fast system, manual files and correspondence will be eliminated. The Punjab Chief Secretary has made the use of e-fast mandatory for all institutions and departments.

Lahore Parking Company (LePARK) is a subsidiary of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, established to solve the existing parking problems of the city and to improve the existing parking system.