Lahore PHA Takes On Smog Ahead Of Winter

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore has embarked on an ambitious tree-planting campaign throughout the provincial metropolis to combat air pollution ahead of arrival of winter, when a noxious smog blankets the city of gardens.

Environmental pollution is an annual concern for Lahore, with a substantial concentration of tiny airborne particles posing a risk to residents, particularly in October and November.

As part of its initiative to reduce airborne dust, the authorities advise people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The seasonal burning of crop waste, coupled with lower temperatures, prolongs the presence of pollutants in the air.

To address this issue well in advance, the PHA decided earlier this year to expand Lahore's green cover by planting half a million trees. According to a spokesperson, it has planted 0.25 million trees to date.

Just last week, they conducted three tree plantation drives in Gajju Matta, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, and Kamahan village, planting thousands of saplings.

On the direction of PHA DG Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA placed a special focus on planting trees with a high capacity to reduce pollutants, such as the Norway maple and Largeleaf linden.

Environment experts emphasise that such trees effectively filter pollutants, absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen into the atmosphere, and help cool homes.

Commenting on the matter, Tahir Wattoo urged Lahore's residents to refrain from burning household garbage, citing its dangers to both health and the environment. He appealed to people to limit outdoor fires within the city, as their smoke could create unhealthy conditions for residents, particularly during stagnant weather patterns.

He also urged stakeholders to champion clean air and create incentives for beneficial behaviours, while promoting and educating residents on best practices.

