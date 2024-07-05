Lahore PHA To Digitise Revenue Generation: DG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said on Friday that the Authority was in the process of digitising its revenue generation, and the marketing and coordination wings had been issued directions in this regard.
The two wings, responsible for regulating outdoor advertisements and food courts, as well as amusement items under the PHA jurisdiction, account for majority of the department’s revenue. Wattoo said the PHA was working with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to transform the department into a digital, technology-driven organisation that also uses big data, in phases.
In the first phase, regularisation of commercial billboards would be computerised. Digital streamers, LED advertisement screens, and shop boards would follow in the second phase, he added. The existing database would be published on secure servers and would be available to both the advertisers and the department.
The move aims to allow advertisers to avoid coming to the offices or waiting for action on their applications while also ensuring fiscal transparency. The new system sets time limits for officials to dispose of the applications, he added. “The monitoring system will also help with the performance accountability of officials and improve the ease of doing business,” the director general noted.
Separately, the PHA plans to lease a dozen underpasses on Canal Road, Gulberg, and Ferozepur Road for advertisements, collectively valued at Rs 860 million.
The project expects a strong outcome from these digital and administrative reforms, aiming to enhance revenue collection to Rs3 billion by the financial year 2024-25, up from Rs2.35 billion in the financial year 2023-24.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Search operations conducted to net criminals9 minutes ago
-
36 more meters disconnected over gas theft9 minutes ago
-
July 5 darkest day in Pakistan's history: KP Governor9 minutes ago
-
One held for power theft9 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi to hold first national conference in Oct9 minutes ago
-
Senior official inspects E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur9 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review Muharram arrangements19 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to streamline development process in oil, gas producing districts19 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city19 minutes ago
-
Farmers sensitised about Kissan, livestock cards29 minutes ago
-
Entry test for Al-Khidmat’s ambitious youth IT education initiative tomorrow29 minutes ago
-
Groom killed in road accident29 minutes ago