Lahore police 529 search operations conducted in Sept 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The police conducted 529 search operations at different places under the National Action Plan to maintain law and order in the city during Sept 2019

According to a report issued here Friday, 263 hotels, 56 guest houses, 22 hostels, 315 shops, three factories, 13 mosques and 13 churches were checked while documents of 15,556 houses, 7,477 rentals and 51,988 people were verified.

The police registered FIRs against 125 accused under the National Action Plan for incomplete documents. Three cases of illegal weapons and 91 cases regarding violation of rental act were registered besides arresting 31 accused.