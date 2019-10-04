UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police 529 Search Operations Conducted In Sept 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:12 PM

Lahore police 529 search operations conducted in Sept 2019

The police conducted 529 search operations at different places under the National Action Plan to maintain law and order in the city during Sept 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The police conducted 529 search operations at different places under the National Action Plan to maintain law and order in the city during Sept 2019.

According to a report issued here Friday, 263 hotels, 56 guest houses, 22 hostels, 315 shops, three factories, 13 mosques and 13 churches were checked while documents of 15,556 houses, 7,477 rentals and 51,988 people were verified.

The police registered FIRs against 125 accused under the National Action Plan for incomplete documents. Three cases of illegal weapons and 91 cases regarding violation of rental act were registered besides arresting 31 accused.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order 2019

Recent Stories

Ahmed Shehzad eager to pounce on the comeback oppo ..

3 minutes ago

INFINIX HOT 8, Is It Really #SABSEBARA ?

8 minutes ago

Emirati women showcase their jewellery designs

46 minutes ago

World Cotton Day to be observed on 7th

3 minutes ago

Pak-Lanka series to be fruitful in many ways: DG S ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company announces power ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.