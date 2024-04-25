Lahore Police Adopt Foolproof Security For Pakistan-New Zealand T20 Cricket Series
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Police have arranged foolproof security measures for peaceful conduct of the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket series.
Two T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on April 25 and 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in the provincial capital. During the T20 matches, more than 14 SPs, 37 SDPOs, 71 SHOs and 448 subordinates, totaling over 5,500 police officials will perform security duties.
Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated on Thursday that Lahore Police is implementing a comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket matches. He mentioned that Lahore Police is providing foolproof security to national and international cricketers and fans.
Kamyana instructed the officers concerned to maintain continuous contact with the Pakistan sports board, district administration, and security agencies regarding cricket stadiums, players accommodations and security plans for routes.
He mentioned that before entering the stadium, thorough searches of each individual and checking of female companions through the Lady Police Force would be conducted. He also issued directives for effective measures to maintain traffic flow during matches and to assess the law and order situation through Safe City Authority and other control rooms.
CCPO Lahore issued instructions for effective patrolling by Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit(SPU) and Elite Force teams during matches and also directed senior police officers to remain present in the field to closely monitor the situation.
