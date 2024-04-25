Open Menu

Lahore Police Adopt Foolproof Security For Pakistan-New Zealand T20 Cricket Series

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Lahore Police adopt foolproof security for Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Police have arranged foolproof security measures for peaceful conduct of the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket series.

Two T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on April 25 and 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in the provincial capital. During the T20 matches, more than 14 SPs, 37 SDPOs, 71 SHOs and 448 subordinates, totaling over 5,500 police officials will perform security duties.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated on Thursday that Lahore Police is implementing a comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket matches. He mentioned that Lahore Police is providing foolproof security to national and international cricketers and fans.

Kamyana instructed the officers concerned to maintain continuous contact with the Pakistan sports board, district administration, and security agencies regarding cricket stadiums, players accommodations and security plans for routes.

He mentioned that before entering the stadium, thorough searches of each individual and checking of female companions through the Lady Police Force would be conducted. He also issued directives for effective measures to maintain traffic flow during matches and to assess the law and order situation through Safe City Authority and other control rooms.

CCPO Lahore issued instructions for effective patrolling by Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit(SPU) and Elite Force teams during matches and also directed senior police officers to remain present in the field to closely monitor the situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Police Sports Law And Order Traffic April New Zealand

Recent Stories

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

2 hours ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

3 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

4 hours ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

5 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

17 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

17 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan