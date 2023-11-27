Open Menu

Lahore Police Apprehends Yasin For Misusing CM’s Name

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Lahore police apprehends Yasin for misusing CM’s name

Lahore Police apprehended Yasin, the accused who exploited the name of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and unlawfully meddled in government affairs. A case has been registered against Yasin at Gulberg police station, and legal proceedings are underway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Lahore Police apprehended Yasin, the accused who exploited the name of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and unlawfully meddled in government affairs. A case has been registered against Yasin at Gulberg police station, and legal proceedings are underway.

The police swiftly took Yasin into custody, initiating necessary actions. It came to light that Yasin, using the Chief Minister's name, exerted pressure on the police and falsely portrayed a young girl, who was driving, as a relative of the Chief Minister.

He then threatened the police to release the girl. A video capturing Yasin's attempt to coerce the police by invoking the Chief Minister's name went viral.

Responding promptly to the situation, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and directed the police to take action against the misrepresentation and interference in government affairs. In line with these instructions, the police successfully traced and apprehended Yasin, initiating further actions.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Police Station Threatened Young Gulberg Government

Recent Stories

No Afghan allowed to support any candidate in next ..

No Afghan allowed to support any candidate in next elections, violation to cause ..

44 seconds ago
 Raiment 61 polo cup starts tomorrow

Raiment 61 polo cup starts tomorrow

46 seconds ago
 5-day anti-polio drive begins in AJK

5-day anti-polio drive begins in AJK

47 seconds ago
 Seminar held on importance of vote

Seminar held on importance of vote

2 minutes ago
 Malnutrition causes $7.5 billion loss to national ..

Malnutrition causes $7.5 billion loss to national GDP per annum: Experts

3 minutes ago
 Uzma Khan appears before Special Judge Anti-corrup ..

Uzma Khan appears before Special Judge Anti-corruption

37 seconds ago
ATC convicts three persons in explosive materials ..

ATC convicts three persons in explosive materials recovery case

39 seconds ago
 Quality of medical eduction to be enhanced: SAPM

Quality of medical eduction to be enhanced: SAPM

40 seconds ago
 HESCO accelerates anti-theft drive, Over 200 conne ..

HESCO accelerates anti-theft drive, Over 200 connections cut on Chief's Orders

42 seconds ago
 RTA sets fixed fare for local public transporters

RTA sets fixed fare for local public transporters

7 minutes ago
 Govt to launch national program on hepatitis, diab ..

Govt to launch national program on hepatitis, diabetes

7 minutes ago
 NATO chief says Ukraine inflicting 'heavy losses' ..

NATO chief says Ukraine inflicting 'heavy losses' on Russian forces

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan