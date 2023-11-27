Lahore police apprehends Yasin for misusing CM’s name

Lahore Police apprehended Yasin, the accused who exploited the name of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and unlawfully meddled in government affairs. A case has been registered against Yasin at Gulberg police station, and legal proceedings are underway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Lahore Police apprehended Yasin, the accused who exploited the name of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and unlawfully meddled in government affairs. A case has been registered against Yasin at Gulberg police station, and legal proceedings are underway.

The police swiftly took Yasin into custody, initiating necessary actions. It came to light that Yasin, using the Chief Minister's name, exerted pressure on the police and falsely portrayed a young girl, who was driving, as a relative of the Chief Minister.

He then threatened the police to release the girl. A video capturing Yasin's attempt to coerce the police by invoking the Chief Minister's name went viral.

Responding promptly to the situation, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and directed the police to take action against the misrepresentation and interference in government affairs. In line with these instructions, the police successfully traced and apprehended Yasin, initiating further actions.