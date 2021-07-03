Lahore police arrest 1012 drug peddlers last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) ::Lahore police claimed on Saturday arrested 1012 drug peddlers with registering 994 FIRs during the last month.

The police recovered more than 4 kg heroin, 391 kg and 757gram hashish,10 kg and 749 gram ICE, more than 63 kg opium and 10,453 liters liquor from the accused.

City Division Police registered 172 FIRs, Cantt Division 247, Civil Lines 87, Sadr 181, Iqbal Town 132 and Model Town Division during the same period.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that citizens should cooperate with the Lahore Police to eliminatethe menace of narcotics from society. He directed all Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to launch a grandoperation against criminals particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.