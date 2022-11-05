Lahore police arrest 10,227 'criminals' last month

Lahore police arrested at least 10,227 alleged criminals involved in different crimes during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore police arrested at least 10,227 alleged criminals involved in different crimes during the last month.

Lahore Police arrested 424 members of 186 dacoit gangs and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 79.7 million from them. Police recovered 10 cars, 411 motorcycles, 14 other vehicles, one laptops and 386 mobile phones as well from criminals.

During the grand action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore Police arrested 54 criminals and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city. Police recovered four Kalashnikovs, 68 rifles, 11 guns, 567 pistols and revolvers and more than 3000 bullets along with cartridges from these criminals.

During action against drug-peddlers, police arrested 899 criminals and registered 834 FIRs against them during previous month and recovered from them over 8-kg heroin, more than 557-kg of charas, one-kg and 212 grams of Ice and 7052 litres of liquor.

Similarly Lahore Police arrested 442 criminals involved in gambling and registered 106 cases against them recovering more than Rs 670,000 as gambling money from them.

Moreover, 5,797 proclaimed and targeted offenders and court absconders along with 1,200 proclaimed offenders of 'A' category, 538 POs of 'B' category, 4,059 targeted offenders whereas 3,179 court absconders were arrested during the last month.

Lahore police also arrested 263 accused for violating the Kite Flying Act and recovered more than 2,929 kites as well as 330 strings from them.

As many as 2013 law-breakers were arrested under National Action Plan (NAP) last month in different violations. Accordingly, 134 accused were arrested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 414 in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 283 in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance, 670 in Arms (Amendments) Ordinance, eight in Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls (Amendments) Ordinance whereas eight accused were arrested in violation of Hate Material Cases during last month.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Lahore was the city of civilised people, there was absolutely no room for individual or organised criminals. He has once again issued a stern warning to the land grabbers, goons, gangsters, miscreants, squatter mafia and other criminals to stop crime or else leave the city forever otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands and sent to jails.