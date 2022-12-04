UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Arrest 15,959 Lawbreakers This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore police claimed to have arrested 15,959 lawbreakers under National Action Plan (NAP) this year.

During crackdowns against illegal weapons, the police arrested 5021 accused and registered cases against them and recovered 31 kalashnikovs, 426 rifles, 163 guns, 4230 pistols and revolvers, five carbines and more than 20,000 bullets along with cartridges from them, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

As many as 1,468 accused were arrested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 2598 in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 6659 accused were arrested in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance, 194 people were nabbed in Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls (Amendments) Ordinance, whereas, 19 were arrested in violation of hate material cases during the year.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has warned the land grabbers, goons, gangsters, miscreants, squatters and other criminals to stop criminal activities, otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands and sent to jails.

There was no room for individual or organized criminals in the provincial capital and the Lahorepolice had been taking concrete measures to implement the National Action Plan accordingly.

