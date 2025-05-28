Open Menu

Lahore Police Arrest 1,619 Suspects Over Gambling This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM

The Lahore Police have launched a crackdown on gambling dens and individuals involved in online gambling, claiming to have arrested 1,619 suspects and registered 413 cases against them so far this year

According to a Lahore Police spokesperson, more than Rs. 8.41 million in stake money has been recovered from the arrested individuals.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said police operations are ongoing to dismantle both traditional gambling setups and online gambling networks. He directed the police to intensify the crackdown and conduct intelligence-based raids on gambling dens.

“The noose is tightening around those involved in online gambling,” he said, urging the use of modern IT technology to effectively counter these activities.

Bilal Siddique also called for legal action against social media accounts and mobile applications promoting online gambling, emphasizing the need for collaboration with the Public Prosecution Department to ensure that cases are pursued to their logical conclusion. He noted that these efforts are crucial to eradicating this harmful social practice from society.

