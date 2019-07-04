UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Arrest 182 Accused Of 72 Gangs In Last Month

Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:26 PM

The Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 182 accused of 72 gangs and recovered stolen items worth Rs 17 million from them during last month

During an operation against illegal weapons, the police arrested 379 criminals and recovered 14 rifles, three kalashankoves, 11 guns, 339 revolvers and pistols as well as thousands of bullets from their possession.

More than 4 kilogram heroin, 147 kg charas, 1.7 kg opium and 7021 liters of liquor were recovered from 534 accused.

The police also arrested 433 gamblers with stake money of Rs 1.56 million .

Some 91 other criminals were also nabbed, along with 299 proclaimed offenders and 70 court offenders.

As many as 794 accused were arrested for doing one wheelie, kite flying, aerial firing, begging and other violations.

