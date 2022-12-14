'Lahore police arrest 1,901 criminals in current month'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 1901 criminals including 342 proclaimed offenders, 1155 court absconders and 404 targeted offenders during the last fortnight.

Of the 342 proclaimed offenders, 62 of 'A' category and 280 of 'B' category, while 77 court absconders of category 'A' and 1078 of category 'B'.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had given task to all divisional SPs and SDPOs for arrest of criminals according to the lists provided to them earlier.

He said that operations, investigation, Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) and CIA wings of Lahore police had been doing joint efforts for arresting proclaimed, targeted offenders and court absconders.

The CCPO said that special teams formed at police station level had been conducting raids along with elite force on daily basis and all out sources and intelligence based information had been used to arrest the outlaws.

He said that upper sub-ordinates and Investigation In-charges were responsible for arresting the listed POs, TOs and court absconders and for this purpose data was being collected.

The CRO data and fingerprints of the POs, TOs and CAs, had helped inidentification and arrest of criminals involved in heinous crimes, he added.