Lahore Police Arrest 202 Drug Peddlers In Four Days

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:18 PM

Lahore Police arrest 202 drug peddlers in four days

The police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city arrested 202 accused during the last four days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city arrested 202 accused during the last four days.

The City Division Police registered 46 cases, Cantonment Division 41 and Civil Lines Division 19, Sadar Division 50, Iqbal Town Division 17 where as Model Town Division 27 cases during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 60kg and 702grm charas, 22grm Ice, 455gm heroin, 110gm opium and 985 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said the police had been following zero tolerance policy against criminals particularly drug pushers.

He said the youth is future of the nation and the police would not allow anyone to damage the future of the nation.

He said the police had started strict action against drug peddlers following the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and were taking measures in collaboration with related departments.

He said that necessary information sharing was under way with the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and raids were being conducted on daily basis against anti social elements.

The police had also arranged anti drugs awareness campaign and lectures werebeing delivered in different educational institutions of the city as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

